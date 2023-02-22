Jenkins Named Routt Boys’ Track Coach

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 22, 2023 at 10:47am

In an announcement by the school this morning, Routt Athletic Director Barry Creviston has tapped tony Jenkins to be the new boys’ track coach.

A Litchfield native, Jenkins is a lifelong athlete, having competed in 5 different sports while also maintaining an avid running routine outside of school.

He has participated in two marathons and multiple half-marathons and is a five-time state medalist in the 1600m run and the 4x800m relay. He holds the 1600m run record at Litchfield High School with a time of 4:27.00.

Creviston says, “after an extensive search, the attributes that Coach Jenkins brings to the Routt Catholic track program rose to the top.”

Jenkins and his wife, Meghan, live in Pleasant Plains with their two children.