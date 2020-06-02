Jensen Woods Offering Family Camps In June

A Brown County campground will be offering family camps this summer. The Jensen Woods Camp near Timewell in northern Brown County will offer family-household camps June 8 through 28 for individuals who have quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathy Crozier, summer camp director of the Jensen Camp Foundation, told the Quincy Herald-Whig recently that the campground will host a variety of activities for families sheltering in place and essential workers for the month.

Camp activities will include horseback riding, boating, fishing, creeking, archery, disc golf and night hiking among others. Crozier says the campground will have all the supplies for families who may be new to the concept of outdoor camping. Families will camp in the tree houses at Jensen Woods, with meals and snacks delivered to campsites for cooking. Crozier says that the campsite will even offer to cook food or coach families how to do outdoor cooking during their stay. Only one family will be allowed at each of the camp’s four tree house sites.

The camp plans other precautions tied to the pandemic including spraying tree houses with a sanitizing solution when one family leaves and letting it sit 24 hours before another family arrives. The campground will also offer faith-based services and Christian fellowship opportunities.

For more information about the family-household camp opportunities at Jensen Woods visit their website jensenwoodscamp.com or email jensensummercamp@gmail.com. You can also call camp director Kathy Crozier at 309-519-9516 for more specific information or direct questions.