Jersey, Calhoun receive state disaster declaration after late July flood event

Governor JB Pritzker today issued a state disaster proclamation after severe weather and flooding caused extensive damage across Cook, Jersey, and Calhoun Counties from July 25–28th. The proclamation ensures that state resources can be directed to support local response and long-term recovery efforts.

“Illinois families and communities are still facing the impacts of these devastating storms,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this proclamation, we are making sure every tool at the state’s disposal is available to support recovery. Our administration will continue working alongside local leaders and federal partners to ensure impacted residents and businesses get the resources they need.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), in partnership with local government entities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), conducted joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) between August 11-17th that confirmed widespread damages to communities.

“The damage assessments confirmed the tremendous strain these storms have placed on our counties,” said IEMA-OHS Acting Director Theodore (Ted) Berger. “This disaster proclamation allows us to expand assistance and keep recovery operations moving forward. Our teams remain committed to working hand-in-hand with local governments to restore essential services and help residents rebuild.”

This severe storm system caused substantial flooding, resulting in significant property damage, widespread power outages, and blocked roadways that impacted homeowners, businesses, utilities, and local governments. The flooding also disrupted transportation networks as flash flooding and debris limited access to roadways, while extended power outages further hindered recovery and response efforts.

The disaster proclamation opens access to additional state resources and personnel that can be deployed to assist with recovery. Governor Pritzker has also directed IEMA-OHS to continue coordinating with federal officials to determine whether Illinois qualifies for federal disaster assistance through FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The disaster proclamation goes into effect immediately.