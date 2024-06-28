Jersey Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Felonies, Gets Concurrent Sentence to Jersey Co. Cases

A Jersey County man received a concurrent sentence to prison on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.

38-year old Matthew A. Friedel of Jerseyville pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams in Pike County Court on Tuesday.

Friedel was one of five people arrested by members of the Pittsfield Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police after a drug bust at 124 South Illinois Street in Pittsfield on August 31, 2023. Officers located and seized methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, firearms, money, and other contraband in the arrest.

At the time of his arrest in Pittsfield, Friedel had outstanding warrants on three felonies in Jersey County. He pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing of police, possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams, and possession of a firearm by a felon on February 20th in Jersey County Court in relation to those warrants. He was subsequently sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and credited for 96 days served in the Jersey County Jail.

On Tuesday, Friedel was sentenced to a concurrent 6-year sentence in Pike County, was ordered to pay additional fines, fees, and costs, and given an additional 40 days credit for time served in the Pike County Jail.