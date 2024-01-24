Jersey County Man Arrested After Hardin Bridge Strike, Police Pursuit into Greene County

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Jersey County man earlier this month after a crash on the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin.

According to a press release yesterday from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on January 5th at approximately 9:05PM, deputies observed a silver 1999 GMC truck strike the side of the Joe Page Bridge and then continue eastbound towards the Greene County line.

Deputy Sheriff Austin Phillips and Sergeant Zach Hardin are said to have immediately began an attempt at a traffic stop on the vehicle, which continued eastbound across the bridge. After continuing about a mile after the bridge, the vehicle turned north onto Sandridge Road and finally pulled over.

The officers then took the driver of the vehicle, 54-year old Loren K. Dale of Fieldon, into custody without further incident.

Dale was cited for aggravated driving under the influence due to multiple previous convictions, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with property damage, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Dale was later released with a notice to appear in court. Dale made his first pretrial appearance in Calhoun County Circuit Court yesterday and was appointed a public defender. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27th.