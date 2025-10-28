Jersey County woman severely injured in single-vehicle crash south of Carrollton early Monday

A Fieldon woman was severely injured in an early Monday morning crash just south of Carrollton.

The Greene County EMS, Carrollton Fire Department, White Hall Fire Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. The crash notification was sent to 9-1-1 via an Apple crash notification from a device, according to Greene County Sheriff Chief Deputy Cale Hoesman.

Upon arrival, a sheriff’s deputy found a 2022 Jeep utility rolled over on its side and on fire. According to Hoesman, the deputy and a bystander were able to extinguish the fire prior to fire department units arrival. The deputy and bystanders were also able to pull the driver, Alexandria Blasa, 22, of Fieldon, out of the vehicle. According to the crash report, Blasa left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a ditch and then careened into a utility pole. The strike to the utility pole caused the vehicle to rollover, according to Hoesman.

Greene County EMS transported Blasa from the scene to Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. A short time later, Blasa was airlifted from Boyd Hospital by AirEvac to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Her current condition is unknown.

Hoesman says the investigation into the crash remains ongoing and citations may be pending.