Jerseyville Man Arrested on Weapons Charges After Altercation at Roodhouse Casey’s

Roodhouse Police arrested a Jersey County man on New Year’s Eve after a dispute at a local gas station.

According to a press release from the Roodhouse Police Department, at approximately 9:45PM Tuesday a Roodhouse officer responded to the Casey’s General Store at 620 South State Street in Roodhouse in reference to a dispute between an employee and two other male subjects who had entered the building.

The release says that the officer was able to peacefully diffuse the situation and then recovered a loaded firearm and arrested one man, 33-year old Michael C. Dixon of Jerseyville. According to Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen, Dixon has been cited for 2 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and/or firearm ammunition, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to Roodhouse Police Chief Kyle Robison, Dixon does have a valid FOID card but does not possess a valid conceal carry permit.

Robison says further arrests and additional charges are pending.

Dixon remains lodged at the Greene County Jail. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set in Greene County Circuit Court for January 28th.