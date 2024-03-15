Jerseyville Man Convicted in Macoupin County in 2020 Sexual Assault Case

The Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the conviction of a Jerseyville man in a sexual assault case that began in September 2020.

According to a press release today by Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison, 24-year old Matthew J. Brown of Jerseyville was found guilty of criminal sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse after a one day bench trial in front of Judge Joshua A. Meyer.

Brown was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on a warrant for the crimes in September 2021.

At a trial on Monday, March 4th, it was shown that in early September 2020, a 15-year old minor female reported to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office that she had been sexually assaulted by Brown while he was a house guest. Evidence was collected at the scene and sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Approximately a year after the evidence was submitted, ISP lab results indicated that Brown’s DNA was on the inside of a pair of shorts worn by the minor at the time of the alleged assault.

The court took the matter under review and issued its decision today.

Garrison commended the victim in the case for coming forward, and hopes that with her knowing that Brown has been convicted, it will aid in the healing process. Garrison thanked the Illinois State Police, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office in particular Detective Lieutenant Ryan Dixon for their efforts in the case.

Brown’s case is set for sentencing on May 1st.