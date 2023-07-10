Jerseyville Man Identified as Decedent in Pike County Motorcycle Crash

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 10, 2023 at 3:47pm

The name of a motorcycle rider who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Sunday has been released.

EMS and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash just before 4:00 pm Sunday approximately two miles south of Pearl on State Highway 100.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound when it struck a deer that ran into the path of the bike.

According to an update this afternoon by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, 71-year-old John M. Roos of Jerseyville was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Spring Creek Fire Department and Pike County EMS.