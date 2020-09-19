Jerseyville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Accident on U.S. 67

Murrayville Fire and Rescue and Illinois State Police respond to a fatal two vehicle accident Friday on U.S. Route 67 and Murrayville Road. Illinois Department of Transportation crews assisted with directing traffic. U.S. 67 was closed for more than three hours.

Jersey County man was killed in a two vehicle accident on U.S. Route 67 Friday.

Illinois State Police, and Murrayville Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Murrayville Road.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:14 pm when a silver 2014 Ford sedan driven by an unidentified 87 year old male of Jerseyville, was traveling westbound on Murrayville Road, when the driver failed to yield the right of way and struck an orange 1979 Ford pick up truck driven by 19 year old David A. Benton of Roodhouse, who was traveling northbound on U.S. 67.

The driver of the 2014 Ford sedan was pronounced deceased. Benton was transported to an area hospital with injuries. The accident is still pending investigation by Illinois State Police with charges possibly forthcoming.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.