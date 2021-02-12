Jerseyville Man Linked to Greene Overdose Deaths Arrested

A Jerseyville man is behind bars in Greene County for possibly being linked to 3 fentanyl overdoses near Carrollton last Thursday.

41-year-old Chad A. McAdams of Jerseyville was arrested on a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in Greene County Jail on $50,000 bail. McAdams also had an outstanding warrant from Jersey County for failure to appear in court, which has an additional $15,000 bail.

According to a Journal Courier report, McAdams is linked to two overdose deaths from Greene County – a Roodhouse man and a Wrights woman – last Thursday. A third person overdosed on Thursday and another on Saturday, bringing the total fentanyl overdoses to four.

A Carrollton man survived an overdose last Thursday after being found unconscious in the Greene County Jail parking lot. Authorities used Narcan o revive the man, who told Carrollton police where he got the fentanyl, according to an interview by the Journal Courier with Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. According to authorities, it is often used to lace other drugs due to its potency. McMillen told the Journal-Courier that Greene County regularly sees on average one fentanyl overdose in a month.