Jerseyville Man Sentenced to Decade In Prison For Pittsfield Pursuit in December

A Jerseyville man arrested on a slough of charges for a traffic stop in Pittsfield in December will now spend a decade in prison.

50-year old Dennis R. Kraushaar pleaded guilty to Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing of police, and driving on a suspended license in Pike County Circuit Court yesterday.

Kraushaar was arrested on the evening of December 12th after a Pike County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Pittsfield Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen from Chrisman. The vehicle fled from the scene and crashed a short time later in a backyard off West Lowry Street in Pittsfield. Kraushaar attempted to flee the scene on foot and was apprehended a short distance from the crash. He was additionally cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, and criminal damage to property, which were all dropped per the plea agreement today in Pike County Circuit Court.

Kraushaar also had outstanding warrants in St. Clair, Macoupin, and McDonough counties at the time of his arrest. According to online court records, all three counties’ cases remain pending for a new hearing.

Visiting Judge Kevin Tippey sentenced Kraushaar to a total of 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, ordered him to pay an undisclosed fine along with restitution to the property owner in Pittsfield. He was given credit for 217 days served in the Pike County Jail.