Jerseyville Man Turns Self In After High-Speed Chase

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 26, 2021 at 8:53am

A high-speed chase in West Central Illinois lead to the eventual arrest of a Jerseyville man.

According to an announcement today by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on October 15th at 8:56 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Fusion in Hardin, Illinois. The vehicle failed to stop, increased speed, and fled from the officer reaching speeds at over 100 MPH.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle and notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department of the fleeing suspect vehicle.

At 9:10 P.M., the suspect vehicle entered Pleasant Hill at speeds of over 100 MPH. The vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement and turned northbound on Main Street in Pleasant Hill.

Law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pleasant Hill Police Department later located the suspect vehicle unoccupied in rural Martinsburg, Illinois.

On October 16th, 2021, the registered owner of the vehicle contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and reported the vehicle had been stolen while parked in Madison County, Illinois.

Greenwood says the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pleasant Hill Police Department continued the investigation which led to the identity of the suspect.

On Friday of last week, 21-year old Drew E. Myers of Jerseyville turned himself into the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County warrant for the offenses of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding (40+), and reckless driving.

Drew posted bond and was released pending a court appearance. Criminal charges are pending in Calhoun County for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding more than 40 miles per hour above the legal limit, and reckless driving.

Criminal charges are also pending in Madison County for filing a false police report.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.