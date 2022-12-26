Jerseyville Police Investigating Shooting

By Benjamin Cox on December 26, 2022 at 10:54am

The Jerseyville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Liberty Street, approximately 3 blocks west of the high school, according to a press release.

Jerseyville Police officials said in the press release that they believe the incident was isolated. The incident remains under investigation, and Jerseyville Police say no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Jerseyville Police Department at (618) 498-21-31.