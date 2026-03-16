Jerseyville Public Library employee arrested for child pornography possession

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged a Jersey County man with allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

Forty-two-year-old Adam Hurley of Jerseyville is charged in Jersey County Circuit Court with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

According to Raoul’s office, investigators with the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and officers from the Jerseyville Police Department executed a search at Hurley’s residence Thursday in Jerseyville. Authorities say evidence of child sexual abuse material was discovered, and Hurley was taken into custody.

Hurley is currently being held at the Jersey County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials say Hurley works for the Jerseyville Public Library, and investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact Special Investigator Larry Rayburn at 217-843-0350. According to reports today from the Alton Telegraph, Jerseyville Public Library officials are saying Hurley’s charges are not related to his job at the library nor has any of the charges correlated to his work at the institution. Hurley is a library assistant who has been with Jerseyville Public Library since 2013, according to library director Judy Pruitt speaking to The Alton Telegraph. Library officials say that Hurley is on unpaid leave and no longer has access to the facility. Officials also said in a released statement on Saturday that they had done a forensic audit of Hurley’s workstation and found no illegal activities had taken place at the library.

The case will be prosecuted jointly by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Peck and the office of Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten.