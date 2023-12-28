Jewelry Among Items Taken in Weekend Vehicle Burglary

More information has become available on a recent vehicle burglary. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 11:30 pm on Friday, December 22nd, and 10 am on Saturday, December 23rd, an unknown person(s) entered an unoccupied vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of South Prairie Street. The perpetrator reportedly removed several items from the vehicle, including various items of Jewelry.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout” Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible to receive a cash reward.