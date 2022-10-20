JFD Respond to Compactor Fire at Jacksonville Industrial Complex Thursday Morning

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a fire a an industrial complex this morning.

At 7:23 this morning, a call came into West Central Joint Dispatch of a structure fire at UGL located at 550 Capitol Way in Jacksonville.

While en route to the scene, fire department crews were notified that the fire was actually in a trash compactor on the exterior of the building and personnel had already begun putting water on the fire.

Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike Martin says they were fortunate that the fire was contained to the dumpster attached to the trash compactor. He says his crew was assisted by local waste haulers to ensure no further damage was done.

“GFL came out and moved the dumpster away from the building. They had a second dumpster there so we emptied the compactor dumpster into the parking lot away from the building. Then we took the burnt material and put it in the other twenty-yard dumpster. We notified them of the damage, no contents it was garbage, but whenever you burn a dumpster there is a monetary loss. Nobody was injured.”

Damages to the dumpster are estimated between $500.00 and $750.00. Martin says it was lucky that the fire happened during business hours and personnel caught it before it spread to the building.

Jacksonville Fire Department crews were on scene till approximately 9:00 this morning.