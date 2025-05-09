JFD Respond to Suspicious Fire in Abandoned House Thursday

More information has become available on a structure fire in an abandoned house that was deemed suspicious Thursday night in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 314 East Douglas Avenue just before 7:00 Thursday night.

According to an incident report from the Jacksonville Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find smoke emitting from the front door and also the windows on one side of the single story house.

The fire was contained inside of the structure and quickly knocked down by firefighters. No one was found in the structure, and according to the report, the structure had no intact windows, and both entry doors were unsecured. There were also no utilities actively supplying the house,e which appears to officials to be unoccupied and abandoned.

Jacksonville Police also responded to the fire and investigated persons of interest possibly connected to the fire. According to police reports, the property is abandoned, and the fire is deemed suspicious in nature as possibly arson.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate. No injuries were reported, and no further information has been made available as of press time. Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 9:15 PM.