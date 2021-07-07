JFD Responds to Fire in Marnico Village Tuesday Night

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in Marnico Village last night. At approximately 10:20 pm a call came into West Central Dispatch of a fire inside a double-wide trailer at 206 North Marnico Lane.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Fire Department, light smoke could be seen coming from the left side eave of the roofline. Crews entered and found a small fire had started near the water heater in the back portion of the residence.

Crews had to remove some of the underpinning on the exterior of the home to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident. Damages are estimated at $5000.00 to the structure and $3000.00 to contents.

The Jacksonville Fire Department was on scene for approximately one hour and 45 minutes. The Chapin Fire Department provided mutual aid.