JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire at Jacksonville Gas Station

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on West Morton Avenue Wednesday morning.

A fire crew along with Jacksonville Police were called to the Shell Station located at the corner of West Morton Avenue and Westgate at approximately 7:45 am.

According to reports, authorities arrived to find a 2014 Ford Fusion sedan with fire in the area of the trunk. Officials say the fire appeared to have started near a subwoofer box inside the trunk.

No estimate of damages was available in the report and the vehicle is likely to be a total loss.