JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Off Morton Ave

No one was injured when a vehicle caught fire in the vicinity of East Morton Avenue Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a Ford pickup truck that had caught fire in the parking lot of Press Start Games and More located at 625 East Morton Avenue just after 5:00 Tuesday evening.

According to a report, Fire Department personnel arrived to find the truck fully involved with heavy smoke that was crossing Morton Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire with tank water from the fire apparatus.

The owner of the vehicle told authorities that it had been overheating and they had had problems with it mechanically. According to the report, the fire originated in the engine compartment area, and the owners were able to get their belongings out of the truck.

The vehicle was deemed a total loss, and the owners reportedly had no insurance for replacement. Jacksonville Fire Department personnel assisted with loading the vehicle as it had to be towed from the scene.

The Jacksonville Fire Department was on scene for less than 40 minutes.