JHS All Conference for fall sports

By Gary Scott on November 25, 2024 at 3:22pm

Jacksonville High School placed three seniors on the West division all Central State Eight football team.

Crimson players on the first team included kicker Brandon Sims, and senior linemen Aiden Surratt and Ryan Macombs.

Named to the second team were Crew Mitchell, Avery Cook and LaMarion Williams, also all seniors.

Four golfers from JHS made first team all conference. They are senior Colton Barr, juniors AJ Charpentier and Elias Martin, and sophomore Maddux Moore. Liam Bourn, a junior received honorable mention.

Senior Anderson Decker was named first team in soccer, with Joe Reif named to the second squad. Owen Hall received honorable mention.

Senior Quentin Bryson Adams received honorable mention for the swim team, Molly Turner and Mia Schaecher were named honorable mention for tennis, sophomore Hailey Casey for cross country, senior Andrew Solterman for boys’ cross country, and Chaeli Thomas for volleyball.