JHS All Conference

By Gary Scott on March 5, 2024 at 9:40am

Eight wrestlers led the parade of athletes from Jacksonville High School named to the Central State Eight all conference teams.

Senior Oliver Cooley, junior Aiden Surratt, and sophomores Joe Reif and Dashawn Armstrong were named to wrestling’s first team.

In girls’ wrestling, freshman Kaitlyn Knight, and juniors Alexis Seymour and Haily Dewitt were named all conference.

In basketball, JHS junior Amaree Burries was given honorable mention. And, Zara Harper of JHS was given honorable mention in girls’ basketball.

Named to the second team in boys’ swimming and diving, four JHS swimmers were named to the second team…senior Ian Meek, juniors Jack Borgman and Colin Wilson, and freshman Andrew Schumacher.

And, junior James Llewellyn was named first team for the scholastic bowl.