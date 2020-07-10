JHS Bowl Floor Damaged By Burst Water Valve

The floor at the JHS Bowl has been damaged and will have to be completely replaced. In a Facebook Post by Superintendent Steve Ptacek late this morning, he says that the floor of the Bowl received water damage after a pressure valve unknowingly opened on the Bowl’s hot water system for an extended period of time and flooded the floor with 2 to 3 inches of water. Maintenance crews discovered the flood this past Monday.

Ptacek says that they still have not identified the cause of what happened. He said in the post that building maintenance crews are exploring several possibilities.

Ptacek says the crews have spent the entire week trying to salvage the wood floor but at this time it doesn’t appear that it’s possible.

He said the good news is that the floor damage is covered by insurance and the floor would have to have been replaced within the next 3 to 5 years anyway. He says that the floor has been down for almost 60 years and was getting to the point that sanding the floor for treatment was no longer an option.

Ptacek says the district is exploring ways to salvage and sell pieces of the floor to community members but have no timeline and specifics about it at this time.