JHS Boys Basketball Home Games to Feature Chance at $500 Half Court Prize

The Jacksonville High School basketball parent group has partnered together with a local business that’s celebrating an anniversary for a new contest at Crimsons’ home games this year.

Stephanie Davidsmeyer Alexander, who is a member of the parent group, says the contest will compliment all the amenities that the historic Jacksonville Bowl provides during Crimsons home games: “I grew up in Jacksonville and I remember back in the day the Bowl being so full. There is so many wonderful things that families and community members can come in and see – you can be inspired by the members of the Jazz Band playing, members of the choir who are going to sing the National Anthem, watching the J’ettes, the cheerleaders cheer, and of course the amazing concession stand that our FFA students run during the games.”

The parent group has partnered with Illinois Road Contractors in anticipation of the business’ 100th anniversary in 2025 to sponsor a half-court shot at each of the Crimsons’ 10 home games. Alexander says one lucky fan at each game will have a chance to sink a half court shot to win $500.

Alexander says it’s easy to enter for a chance to win: “Here’s the thing: you just have to come to the games and enjoy everything going on. It costs $2 for a ticket to have your name entered in the drawing each night of a home basketball game. One name will be drawn right before halftime of the varsity game. That person will have the opportunity to try to sink that half-court shot and win the $500. If they win, obviously that’s great and it goes to them. If they do not win the $500, the boys’ basketball team benefits and gets that $500. Then, at the consecutive home game another $500 is available.”

Alexander says the hope is for other sponsors to support the new event this year in order to keep doing it as an annual contest to benefit the Crimsons’ boys basketball program and supporting community pride.

The first varsity boys basketball home game is at 7PM this Friday versus Lincoln.