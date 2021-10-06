JHS Choir Returns to Performing Live with “The Promise of Living” Next Week

Jacksonville High and Middle School students are excited to welcome spectators back to the JHS Auditorium next week. The JHS and JMS Fall Choral Concert returns to performing in front of a live audience Tuesday.

The fall concert titled “The Promise of Living” will be the first time in two years that the entire choir will be performing live instead of virtually. JHS Choir Director Jacob Smetters says the free concert will have a little something for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s a whole bunch of different styles of music that they are going to be performing. It ranges from African folk songs to very classical music to a song from Pink Zebra. So there has been a lit of different styles, there’s even jazz and blues in there as well. But there are a lot of very familiar tunes and songs that people will love and enjoy.”

Smetters says the most recent live performance for any of the students was during Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium when the Madrigal group sang God Bless America. He says the students are very excited and admittedly a bit nervous to have the full choir back on stage for their families, friends, and peers.

Smeters says the choirs will have some familiar faces supporting them through their accompaniment during the performance.

I’m directing along with Christine Smith. The Jacksonville Middle School joins us and then the beginning choir and 7th and 8th-grade choir will sing at this concert as well along with all of our ensembles at Jacksonville High School. But then our accompanist is Mary Wilson. She’s been accompanying us for several several years. Actually the song The Promise of Living is a four-handed piano part so her and Christine Smith will be playing the song.”

The Promise of Living choir performance will be held next Tuesday, October 12th at 7:00 pm at the Jacksonville High School Auditorium. There is no cost to attend the show however all attendees will be required to wear a face covering.