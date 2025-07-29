JHS FB Coach Mark Grounds Wary of Summer Heat for Practice sessions

By Gary Scott on July 29, 2025 at 10:13am

A local football coach says the IHSA has rules in place to protection high school football players and other athletes training for sports.

Jacksonville High School football coach Mark Grounds says he’s been following these rules with the extreme heat this year.

Grounds says a lot of this is common sense. He follows the IHSA heat acclimation plan and the wet bulk measurement which limits activity based on what players wear and the heat index.

Grounds says the summer practice session is done.

He says they finished up outdoor practice last week, have a final week of speed drills and weight lifting, before a week off next week. Fall practice starts August 11th.

JHS opens the season at home against Highland August 30th.

Grounds added to his duties this summer, agreeing to lead the inaugural women’s flag football team at Illinois College next spring.