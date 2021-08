By Gary Scott on August 20, 2021 at 6:49am

The Jacksonville High School football team will hold its sports drink scrimmage tonight at the Kraushaar Rosenberger Field.

The doors open at 6 with the band playing from 6:30 to 7.

The high school scrimmage begins at 7.

Admission is a 12 pack of sports drink per family or a case of water.

The 20 ounce bottles are preferred.