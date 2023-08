By Gary Scott on August 16, 2023 at 9:35am

The Crimson Football pre-season scrimmage will be held Friday, August 18th at 6 PM at the Kraushaar Rosenberger Field.

Admission is a package of sports drinks that will be used for the team during the season.

Action begins with the freshman at 6, followed by the JV and then varsity.

The first football game is at Decatur Eisenhower on the 25th, and the first home game will be against Decatur MacArtur on September 1st.