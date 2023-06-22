JHS Girls Basketball Coach Hired

Jacksonville High School has a new head girls’ basketball coach.

The Jacksonville school board hired Steve Brannan to become the new girls coach.

Brannon takes over for Brandon Radford. Radford resigned from the post in May to take an administrative post in New Berlin.

Brannan has served as an assistance coach with Radford for the past four years. Brannan has also served as head 8th grade girls’ coach. Brannan has also had coaching stints in North Greene and Bluffs. That included as head boys’ coach at the varsity level for North Greene in 2005-06.

Brannan is a 2008 graduate of MacMurray. He also serves a a PE teacher at JHS for the past five years.