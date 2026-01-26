JHS Girls Bball Game Tuesday Night Postponed

By Gary Scott on January 26, 2026 at 2:49pm

Jacksonville High School was scheduled to host SHG in girls’ basketball Tuesday night. But, that game has been postponed.

The game was set to be played in the JHS west gym, because the JHS boys host Highland at the Bowl.

But, three of the girls on the basketball team were in the car that went off the road northwest of Jacksonville Friday night. One of the players and the only person identified, officially, thus far, 15-year-old Addy Rose Johnson was killed in the accident.

The other three in the vehicle remain hospitalized in Springfield, two in critical condition at last report. Facebook posts identify them as Camryn Chumley, Autumn Gause and the lone male in the car…Ronan Empie.

The girls’ basketball schedule will resume next weekend.

Meanwhile, counselors, social workers and psychologists will be at Jacksonville High School tomorrow to be available to staff and students.