By Gary Scott on November 17, 2021 at 6:40am

Jacksonville lost to Quincy in the home opener last night 49-19, and Routt stopped Pittsfield 34-32.

Porta defeated Tri Valley 56-16. And, the Illinois College women lost to Webster U 94-70.

The Illinois College men play at Anderson College in Indiana tonight.

North Greene plays a varsity game only at Southwestern tonight.