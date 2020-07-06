JHS Grad Lands on LLCC Baseball All Decade Team

2009 JHS Graduate Chaser Todd was selected to be a part of Lincoln Land Community College’s All Decade team this week. The college made the announcement last Monday. Todd was a two sport athlete while at JHS and went on be a pitcher and middle infielder for the LLCC Loggers from 2010-2011.

Todd was a 2nd team All Midwest Area Conference Infielder in 2011, and an All Region 24 member in 2010. For single season records, Todd is tied for 13th in Doubles (20) in 2011 and tied for 24th in Home Runs (9) in 2010. For a two-year career at LLCC, Todd is on the all-time list at 11th in Doubles (33), and tied for 17th in Home Runs (14) during his two seasons.

Todd joins 16 other players from around the area who were named to the team this week.