JHS Hires Two Alums For Sports Programs

Jacksonville School District 117 finalized two hires last night for heard coaching positions at Jacksonville High School with former alumni.

JHS Alum DeVante White was announced as the new head cheerleading coach. The former Crimson cheerleader was previously the head cheer coach at Lebanon High School following his college career as a cheerleader at Lindenwood University.

2010 JHS alum Drew Comstock was approved as the new head girls’ soccer coach. Comstock spent his collegiate career at Illinois College where he also played soccer. Comstock earned six varsity letters at Jacksonville High, three each in soccer and track. Comstock has spent the previous 5 years as a Lincoln Elementary school teacher and was an assistant for the girls’ program last year. Comstock replaces Roger Mies, who resigned to pursue an educational opportunity.