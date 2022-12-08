JHS Holiday BBall Schedule

Jacksonville begins holiday tournament play in southern Illinois two days after Christmas.

JHS will play Paducah Tilghman at 7:30 at Carbondale on Tuesday, the 27th. The round robin format will send JHS up against Marion, Arkansas at noon on the 28th, followed by a game with host Carbondale at 7:30 that night, also at Carbondale.

The Crimsons’ record in the tournament will determine when JHS plays on the 29th. WLDS-WEAI may be able to provide coverage of the final game on the tournament.

Meanwhile, coaches will seed the upcoming Waverly Tournament on Sunday, and next month’s Winchester Invitational Tournament next Wednesday.