JHS Home Tonight

By Gary Scott on December 13, 2024 at 6:25am

Jacksonville plays at home tonight in boys basketball.

The Crimsons host Central State Eight rival Lincoln at the Bowl. The pregame show on WLDS will be at 7:20.

Meanwhile, on WEAI, South County comes to the Routt Dome, where the pregame show will start about 7:30.

Elsewhere, West Central hosts Pleasant Plains, Pawnee is at Auburn, Triopia goes to Liberty, North Mac stays home for Vandalia, Pittsfield welcomes in Riverton, and West Hancock heads to Rushville.

Around the CS8, Decatur MacArthur is at SHG, Springfield welcomes in Lanphier, Decatur Eisenhower heads for Southeast, and Rochester hosts Normal U.

The JHS girls’ wrestling team is at the Pontiac Invitational.