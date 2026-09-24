JHS Homecoming

By Gary Scott on September 24, 2026 at 6:00pm

Jacksonville High School has been celebrating homecoming week this week.

The week will culminate with the parade and football game tonight.

Special ed teacher Joe O Neil will serve as parade marshal for homecoming. O Neil is a 30 year veteran with the school district and was named educator of the year for the 25-26 school year.

The parade steps off at 4 this afternoon at Duncan Park. The parade will travel east on West State to the downtown square, where it will end at the northeast corner.

JHS plays Lanphier tonight at 7 at Kraushaar Rosenberger Field at Walnut and Church. The pregame show starts at 6:30 on WLDS.