JHS-Lincoln Classic Game from 2012

By Gary Scott on January 19, 2021 at 10:12am

The focus comes back to Jacksonville, as we resume our series of classic basketball games this week.

We move to 2012, when Jacksonville upended Lincoln early in the season for the 2nd straight year.

JHS won 4 of the first 5 that year. That included the 46-44 victory over Lincoln in the first CS 8 game of the season for the Crimsons that year.

The lineup under Coach JR Dugan would win 20 games that year. It included Josh Peak, Dalton Keene, Blake Hance, Payton Dugan and Brendan Barlow.

Matt Norville had the call with Mark Whalen that game.

It will be aired Friday night at 6 on WEAI.