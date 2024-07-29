JHS New Opponent In First FB Weekend

By Gary Scott on July 29, 2024 at 6:51am

Jacksonville now apparently has a new opponent the first weekend of high school football this fall.

JHS had been pegged to travel to Soldan/Sumner High School in St Louis on Saturday, August 31st to play out of state. That filled the last date open for Crimson football.

But, that now has been changed, according to a post on Twitter.

Jacksonville will stay in the area, and play Pittsfield, in Pittsfield on Friday, August 30th.

The Saukees were slated to open the season against Riverton. But that changed because Riverton dropped varsity football due to a lack of players next season.

According to released schedules, it appears that Soldan had double-booked the first weekend of football. That created the opening for the game.