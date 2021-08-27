JHS Opens FB Season at home

Jacksonville will be several players down when it hosts Central State Eight powerhouse Rochester at the Kraushaar Rosenberger Field.

Game time is 7 PM, and the pre-game show starts at 6:30 on WLDS. At last count, Coach Mark Grounds says the team will be without about 6 players due to COVID quarantine.

Meanwhile, on WEAI, we will be at the Don Kemp Field, where West Central travels to play Triopia. That pregame show begins about 6:340, after the high school football preview show on WEAI. That should begin about 5:10.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, Greenfield-Northwestern plays at Beardstown, Carrollton is at Camp Point, North Greene is on the road at Mendon Unity, and Brown County is at Calhoun.

In the Sangamo Conference, Auburn plays at Maroa Forsyth, New Berlin welcomes in Athens, and Pittsfield heads for Pleasant Plains. Porta/AC has had to forfeit this game of the year to Williamsville because of COVID tonight.

Rushville Industry stays home to play Macomb.

In Central State Eight, Springfield plays at Glenwood, Decatur Eisenhower heads for Southeast, Decatur MacArthur welcomes Normal U High, and SHG plays at Memorial Stadium against Lanphier.