JHS Program Awarded Journalism Grant

The journalism program at Jacksonville High School is one of several across the state to receive a joint grant award.

Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Foundation announced today the awarding of grants to 19 scholastic journalism efforts throughout the state.

Of the 19 recipients, 18 are from high schools and one is from an elementary school. The awards are part of the Illinois High School Journalism Grants Program offered by the Illinois Press Foundation and financially sponsored for a third consecutive year by the Illinois Farm Bureau.

More than $25,000 in total grants will be distributed to the schools this fall to pay for laptops, cameras, broadcasting equipment, newspaper printing costs, website hosting fees, and more, according to the release.

Locally, Jacksonville High School will receive $1,000 to pay the program’s website hosting fee as well as the purchase of an iPad and software. JHS was the only school in West Central Illinois awarded one of the grants.