By Gary Scott on May 27, 2022 at 11:53am

The JHS relay team at the state track and field meet in Charleston this weekend came up short of qualifying for the finals.

The 4 by 100 relay team is made up of Tyler Wright, Phillip Johnson, Cameron Davis, and Ben Range.

The squad turned in a time of 43.93 in the 4 by 100 relay race, which was not godo enough to qualify for the finals.

The squad finished in 18th place out of 25 teams.