JHS Sports Hall of Fame

Seven people and one track relay team will be inducted into the Jacksonville High School Crimsons Sports Hall of Fame next month.

The list includes two standout football players from 2005 and 2014..Blake Hance and Les Hammers. Also on the list is J’ette member, Amy Lyn Mitchell McDonald from 1991. She was named Showstopper of the Year for the US in 1990.

Superfan Marvin Ford, who has attended nearly every Crimson home football and basketball is on the list, along with girls’ basketball standout, Olivia Kaufmann McGuire, the JHS girls’ all time leading scorer at Jacksonville.

Wrestling standout Chip Douglas Stuphen from 1966 will be inducted, as will Ron Logan, a soccer standout from the mid 1980s.

The relay team is the JHS 2013 4 by 100 meter state champions, made up of Reggie Bratton, James Jackson, Aaron Vasquez and DeVante Clark.

The induction ceremony will occur between the JV and varsity basketball game at the Bowl Friday, February 10th with Rochester.