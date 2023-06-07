JHS Spring All Conference Selections

By Gary Scott on June 7, 2023 at 11:24am

The Central State Eight all conference spring sports teams have several student athletes from Jacksonville High School.

Senior Quin Saxer and junior Hayden Hicks were named for baseball. Sophomore Brandon Sims was named special mention.

Seniors Tate Morrisey and Kinley Wood were named for all conference for soccer. Freshman Amalee Pool and senior Brooke Brannan received special mention.

Junior MacKenzie Gerard was all conference in softball, and freshman Chase Niece and junior Addy Blimling received special mention.

Two tennis players from JHS received special mention..junior Christian Bonner and senior Joshua Crowder.

From track and field, senior Elijah Owens, juniors Rodney Reed and Cam Ron Mitchell, sophomore Amaree Burris, and freshman Deshawn Armstrong, and sophomore Ryan McCombs received special mention. Sophomore Jade Thompson was named all conference in girls’ track and field.