By Gary Scott on March 10, 2025 at 6:00am

Greenfield Northwestern will play in its first ever boys super sectional game at the JHS Bowl tonight.

The Tigers play Peoria Christian, a 27-9 team which plays in the Inter County Conference.

Doors open for cash tickets at 6 tonight. The e tickets will be taken starting at 5.

Elsewhere, at the Bank of Springfield Center tonight, action opens with Williamsville and Peoria Manual at 6, followed by Glenwood and Troy Triad at 7:30.

