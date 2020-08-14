JHS Switches to A-B Block Schedule For Upcoming School Year

Jacksonville High School students will have a different schedule when they return to learning in the upcoming weeks. The high school is moving to A-B block scheduling, according to communication sent out by Superintendent Steve Ptacek last night. Ptacek says that the schedule will provide less exposure in hallways between class periods, limit the number of students in classrooms, and give janitorial staff extra time to clean and sanitize the school each day.

Mondays will be e-learning days for all students. Students will have periods 1-3-5 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2-4-6 on Wednesdays and Fridays. Each class will be approximately 87 minutes long. “

Ptacek says the learning model brings some concerns so they are moving to what is called a “flipped classroom.” In this model teachers will film their instruction so students can watch, at their convenience, prior to coming to class or meeting with the teacher online. Mondays will allow staff to plan, film, and prepare support material while students will have self-paced e-learning. All students will have 5 hours of work, as required by the ISBE, on Mondays to complete.

Ptacek says next week will be used to train staff on the model. Support videos for families and students are also in the process of being made. Ptacek says he understands this is a shift in how schooling is delivered to students but believes it provides the most critical aspects of direct instruction.

Ptacek says more communications and FAQs will be released in the coming weeks leading up to the start of school.