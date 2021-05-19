JHS Theater Returns to the Stage in June

Jacksonville High School is joining a rare group this spring in holding an in-person musical.

The JHS Theater Group group will be performing the Broadway musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown June 3rd through the 6th.

Choir Director for Jacksonville High School Jacob Smetters says the show will take on a bit of a different look over the course of the four-day run. He says the performance is a rare occasion in high schools across the area at this time.

“They are very very rare. It’s a very small amount of schools doing musicals. We are very excited about the show. We have two different casts, two excellent casts that are doing a fantastic job.”

Smetters says due to COVID restrictions the max capacity for each performance is 400 people in order to give the audience plenty of room and masks are still required by District 117 at any school functions.

He says the reason for the two casts was also due to the pandemic. He says when planning for the show began they didn’t want a cast member coming down with COVID or having to quarantine at the last minute. He says throughout rehearsals, already a few students have had to quarantine, but with having two casts, they have been able to continue practicing without any holes.

Tickets are $7.00 and can be purchased at the JHS front office or at the door. Shows on Thursday, June 3rd, and Friday, June 4th will be performed by the Red Cast and start at 7:00 pm.

The White Cast will then take the stage for the Saturday and Sunday shows on June 5th and 6th, with the Sunday show beginning at 4:00 pm.