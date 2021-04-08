JHS vs Morton FB tomorrow night in Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2021 at 1:56pm

Jacksonville has found a football opponent to play at home tomorrow night.

JHS head coach Mark Grounds says Morton has agreed to come to Jacksonville for a 7 PM game under the lights at Kraushaar Rosenberger Field.

JHS had lost an opponent for the fourth week of the season when Decatur Eisenhower discontinued its season. Morton is a 5A school that posted a 7 and 3 mark last year.

Morton was set to play Metamora tomorrow night. But, the game was reportedly called off because of COVID at Metamora.

Morton is 1 and 2 this year, with losses to Canton and Washington, and a win over Pekin. The school has an enrollment of 572.