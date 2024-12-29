JHS Wins and Favorites in the Waverly title tilt

By Gary Scott on December 28, 2024 at 10:35pm

Jacksonville posted its only win over the Taylorville Tournament.

JHS beat Chicago Comer 69-41 to claim the 7th place trophy.

Routt and Auburn are headed to the finals of the Waverly Holiday Tournament. Routt ook down South County late 53-25, after Auburn outlasted West Central earlier in the day 66-56. Routt and Auburn meet for the title Monday night.

North Greene advanced to the consolation title game with a win over Lutheran 60-46. The Spartans will face Carrollton for the title there, after the Hawks stopped Tri City 63-33. North Mac fell to Triopia in the fifth place bracket 49-31, and will play Edinburg for the 5th place trophy. The Wildcats tripped Athens 58-50.

Brown County knocked off Canton for the consolation title at Macomb 54-44.

At Carlinville, Calhoun lost to Staunton in the title game 52-47.

Pleasant Plains lost to Lincoln-Way East at Effingham to finish 4th there. Porta/AC was beaten by Williamsville in the title semi final game 57-37, and will play for third place Monday night.

Decatur MacArthur outlasted Eisenhower 59-54 at the State Farm Classic. Southeast lost to Dundee Crown 46-34 at Dekalb. Springfield held off Oak Lawn 56-54. Belleville East stopped Lincoln at the State Farm Classic 62-36. Lanphier was beaten by Hersey 58-53 for fifth place.

The JHS girls lost in overtime to Danville 41-34 and Charleston 53-38 in the Coles County Tournament.

South County finished 5th in the Carlinville girls tournament after tripping GNW 56-33.

At the Lady Tiger Classic, Pleasant Hill/Western stopped Triopia 33-30, West Central knocked off North Fulton 48-46, Pittsfield beat Brown County 60-53 to reach the finals, and Beardstown fell to Illini West 45-34.

And Porta/AC fell to Deer Creek Mackinaw in the title game of the Riverton girls’ tournament 43-35.