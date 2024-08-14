JHS Zero Week FB scrimmage

By Gary Scott on August 14, 2024 at 10:04am

This year’s Jacksonville High School football sports scrimmage will have a different look.

Jacksonville will hosts Macomb High School in what is called a zero week scrimmage.

The game will be played Friday, august 23rd at Kraushaar Rosenberger Field.

The schedule has the Macomb varsity offense versus the JHS varsity defense at 6:15.

That will be followed by the JHS varsity offense’s squaring off at 6:30 against the Macomb defense.

The JV squads will close out the first half at 6:45. The second half begins at 7:15.

There will be a repeat in the second half of the same schedule, but involving a reversal of the JV squads in the final segment. Each segment will involve 12 plays.

Scrimmage time officially begins at 6, and admission is a six pack of sports drink per family of a $5 donation.